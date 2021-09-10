MAN KILLS SELF AS LOVER ELOPES TO ANOTHER MAN

A 27-year-old Highfield man committed suicide over his lover who reportedly eloped to another man. Takudzwa Chifamba’s body was found hanging at his friend’s house in the same suburb.

Takudzwa, a Catholic church song composer and journalism student, left a suicide note at her lover only identified as Christine’s house and also posted the same note to some of his friends’ contacts.

Chifamba family spokesperson Brian Chifamba confirmed the mishap saying Takudzwa is expected to be buried today in Mutoko.

“We have been robbed of a loving brother who showed brilliance in most of his works,” said Chifamba.

“He failed to receive immediate counselling after he learnt about his lover’s pregnancy for another man. His suicide note was left at his lover’s parents’ house.

“He was reported to have visited at one of his friends’ place where he committed suicide.

“A piece of rope, rat poison and battery acid were found next to the body.“If all goes according to plan we are expecting to collect the body tomorrow (today) and take it to Mutoko for burial the same day in line with Covid-19 protocols,” said Chifamba.

Takudzwa was the last born in the family of six children.

In the suicide note, Takudzwa indicated that there is a book with a written agreement with Christine to marry. He also said he regretted giving his love to Christine. H Metro