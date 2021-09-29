MAN JAILED FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING EIGHT BOYS

A 53-year-old man was yesterday jailed for 32 years after he admitted to sexually abusing eight boys and a girl-all below the ages of 12 from his neighbourhood after luring them into his room with cash, cellphone games, sweets and snacks.
Handson Chinamhora, of Stoneridge Park in Harare, was
initially sentenced to 37 years in jailed when he admitted to seven counts of
aggravated indecent assault when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate
Mr Ignatio Kudakwashe Mhene.
Mr Mhene set aside five years of the sentence for five
years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that
period.
Chinamhora, however, denied sodomising one of the boys and
raping an eight-year-old fellow tenant. He told the court that he only rubbed his
manhood on their privates without penetration.
Mr Shepherd Makonde appeared for the State. Herald
