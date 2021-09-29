MAN JAILED FOR SEXUALLY ABUSING EIGHT BOYS

A 53-year-old man was yesterday jailed for 32 years after he admitted to sexually abusing eight boys and a girl-all below the ages of 12 from his neighbourhood after luring them into his room with cash, cellphone games, sweets and snacks.

Handson Chinamhora, of Stoneridge Park in Harare, was initially sentenced to 37 years in jailed when he admitted to seven counts of aggravated indecent assault when he appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Ignatio Kudakwashe Mhene.

Mr Mhene set aside five years of the sentence for five years on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

Chinamhora, however, denied sodomising one of the boys and raping an eight-year-old fellow tenant. He told the court that he only rubbed his manhood on their privates without penetration.

Mr Shepherd Makonde appeared for the State. Herald