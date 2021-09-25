MAN JAILED FOR KILLING TEEN SISTER OVER BOYFRIENDS

A Gweru man who fatally assaulted his teenage sister after finding through her cellphone that she was dating many boyfriends was yesterday jailed for an effective seven years after pleading guilty to culpable homicide before Bulawayo High Court judge, Justice Maxwell Takuva.
Terrence Tarisai (27) of Clifton Park in Gweru had pleaded
not guilt to murder when he appeared before Justice Takuva who was sitting in
Gweru on circuit. Murder is when you intend death or so reckless that such an
intention can be construed. Culpable homicide is when you take action that a
reasonable person would realise could lead to serious injury or death.
Justice Takuva found him guilty of culpable homicide after
a full trial where he bemoaned increase in crimes committed by parents or
guardians as they apply excessive force in an attempt to discipline children
“There is need for parents and guardians to avoid excessive
force when disciplining their children because it leads to unnecessary loss of
life. A young life was lost unnecessarily. The accused is found guilty of
culpable homicide and is sentenced to eight years in prison. A year of his
sentence is suspended on condition of good behaviour,” said Justice Takuva as
he handed down the judgement on the sombre looking Tarisai.
Prosecutor Ms Shalom Ndamuka Chikuni presented the evidence
that Tarisai fatally assaulted his 16-year-old sister Tryphine using a belt and
a cord after accusing her of being promiscuous. She was in Form 3 at Ascot High
School in Gweru.
On July 22 last year, Tarisai arrived home and discovered
that Tryphine was not at home and had left her 10-year- old sister alone. She
came home at around 6pm told her brother she had gone to the shops. He was not
satisfied and took her cellphone and went through the young sister’s WhatsApp
messages and then threatened to beat her after finding messages from boys she
was dating.
Tryphine fled home and stayed overnight at her aunt’s place
in Mtapa Section 7, Gweru. The following
morning, the aunt, Fungai Mugabe, accompanied her back home and found Tarisai
at home. Tarisai said he was going to beat his sister before ordering her to
lie on the sofa facing downwards. He took a black cord and assaulted his sister
on the buttocks, legs and arms for about 10 minutes.
Tryphine then confessed that she had six boyfriends before
he ordered her to call all the boyfriends to end the relationships.
Tarisai took a black belt and continued to assault the
girl. Tryphine then complained that she was feeling cold and was put on a bed
by her aunt. At about 3pm the same day, it was discovered that she had died in
her sleep and a report was made to the police leading to Tarisai’s arrest.
Herald
