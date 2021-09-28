MAN JAILED 10 YEARS FOR STEALING ELECTRICITY CABLES

A 22-year-old Beitbridge man has been jailed for an effective 10 years for conniving with another accomplice to steal electricity cables worth $48 694 at Nottingham Estate, 40 km south-west of Beitbridge town.

Perfect Moyo of house number 1987 Dulivhadzimu, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to contravening a section of the Electricity Act, when he appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate Mr Innocent Bepura on Saturday.

His accomplice, Godknows Ncube (20) of no fixed abode who denied the charges, will be tried in court today.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said between September 13 and 14, Moyo and Ncube went to Nottingham Estate and stole 34 metres by 16 mm square 4 core amoured cables belonging to the Zimbabwe Electricity and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

He said during the act, the two accused person were spotted by security guards at the estate and they ran away, leaving the cables that weighed 1, 860kg.

The matter was then reported to the police and on September 23, the pair went back to Nottingham Estate where they were intercepted by the security guards.

Moyo was carrying a back pack (satchel) with a 14-inch bolt cutter, side cutter, screw driver, and pick head.

On the other hand, Ncube had a satchel loaded with a side cutter, pliers, a hack saw and a spare hacksaw blade.

The ZETDC was notified and sent to Beitbridge a loss control officer who was able to positively identify the recovered cables as part of those belonging to his employer.

The total value of the stolen cables is $48 694.

Meanwhile the police officer commanding Beitbridge district, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, said they were not relenting in the quest to put an end to the theft and vandalism of key infrastructure.

“Cases of copper cables are on the increase in our area. The criminals are targeting armoured cables that we believe are being sold in South Africa,” he said.

“Our detectives are busy on the ground and we have arrested three more suspects at Mtetengwe and recovered some copper cables weighing an estimated 5kg.” Herald