MAN IMPREGNATES NEIGHBOUR'S WIFE, FACES $4,5 MILLION LAWSUIT

A HEADLANDS man has filed a $4,5 million lawsuit against a neighbour he accuses of impregnating his wife of 27 years.
Murambiwa Murangariri is suing Tineyi Lavite Tapfumaneyi of
Namie Farm in Headlands, who despite having been made to pay two beasts after
admitting to the adulterous affair, continued dating his wife.
Murangariri is married to Chipo Musonza. They have four
children.
According to the summons before the High Court, Murangariri
last year heard through the grapevine that his wife was having an affair with
Tapfumaneyi.
The rumours were subsequently confirmed and Tapfumaneyi was
made to compensate Murangariri.
He then paid two beasts as per traditional court ruling. However,
he did not end the affair with Musonza.
“The defendant is even defaming the plaintiff by alluding
to the fact that he is not man enough,” the court papers read.
He said Tapfumaneyi’s actions had left his family in
disarray and caused him extreme distress.
“The plaintiff’s marriage has irretrievably collapsed. The
defendant did not have the right to say or act in the manner that he did. The
plaintiff has had his good standing affected in the community because the
defendant impregnated the plaintiff’s wife,” Murangariri’s lawyers wrote.
Murangariri wants $3 million being damages for the upkeep
of a child who is not his, $1 million for shock, distress and degradation and
$500 000 being general damages. Newsday
