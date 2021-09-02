MAN FOUND HANGING IN A HOTEL ROOM

A man from Chikanga in Mutare Delroy Mabambe was found hanging from a towel hanger in a room at East Gate hotel on Saturday morning.
Manicaland Police spokesperson Inspector Luxson Chananda
confirmed the matter to Chipinge Times. East Gate hotel is located in Mutare
CBD.
Chananda said Mabambe checked into Eastgate hotel on Friday
and was found hanging on a rope tied to a towel hanger in his room on Saturday
morning by a hotel receptionist.
The receptionist had gone to check on Mabambe after he failed to pick up several calls from the
hotel reception.
“The deceased’s body was found hanging at around 11am by a
hotel receptionist who went to check up on him after he failed to answer
several calls from the hotel reception. Investigations are underway,” said
Chananda.
Sources who spoke to Chipinge Times are however, suspecting
foul play.
“The circumstances
surrounding his suicide are not clear. Where did he get the money to book a
hotel room and who was he meeting. There are a lot of questions which are
unanswered. We suspect he was murdered,” said a source close to the matter who
spoke on condition of anonymity. Masvingo Mirror
