MAN CATCHES WIFE IN BED WITH LOVER, DEMANDS US$100K

A Harare man, who allegedly caught his wife in bed with another man, has approached the courts for compensation.

Itayi Wafawarova who allegedly caught his wife Patience Musabayana pants down with Freddy Deka before breaking up with her in March this year, is demanding US$100 000 from Deka.

In his summons, Wafawarova claims Deka and his wife had engaged in the adulterous affair since January this year.

Wafawarova and Musabayana had been customarily married since 2003.

“Beginning on a date unknown to Wafawarova but during the year 2021, Deka and Patience Musabayana got involved in an adulterous relationship knowing she was married.

“On or about 14th day of March 2021, Wafawarova caught Deka and his wife red-handed.

“As a result Wafawarova’s marriage to Musabayana totally collapsed.

“Wafawarova suffered damages amounting to US$100 000 or its equivalent in Zimbabwean Dollars,” reads Wafawarova’s declaration.

Deka is yet to respond. H Metro