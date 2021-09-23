MAN CATCHES WIFE IN BED WITH LOVER, DEMANDS US$100K

A Harare man, who allegedly caught his wife in bed with another man, has approached the courts for compensation.
Itayi Wafawarova who allegedly caught his wife Patience
Musabayana pants down with Freddy Deka before breaking up with her in March
this year, is demanding US$100 000 from Deka.
In his summons, Wafawarova claims Deka and his wife had
engaged in the adulterous affair since January this year.
Wafawarova and Musabayana had been customarily married
since 2003.
“Beginning on a date unknown to Wafawarova but during the
year 2021, Deka and Patience Musabayana got involved in an adulterous
relationship knowing she was married.
“On or about 14th day of March 2021, Wafawarova caught Deka
and his wife red-handed.
“As a result Wafawarova’s marriage to Musabayana totally
collapsed.
“Wafawarova suffered
damages amounting to US$100 000 or its equivalent in Zimbabwean Dollars,” reads
Wafawarova’s declaration.
Deka is yet to respond. H Metro
