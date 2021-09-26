MAN BLOWS SELF WITH DYNAMITE

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating the death of a mental patient who was found dead in his bedroom at Hope Fountain on Friday.
Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico
Ncube said Nhlalo Moyo (37) was found dead in his bedroom with his head
severely fragmented. Insp Ncube said 20 minutes after he went into his room his
parents heard a sound like a bomb blast
coming from the room.
When his father checked what could have happened through
the window, he saw smoke coming out through the window.
Insp Ncube said his parents then opened the window and saw
his body on the bed with a skull fracture, while the walls were stained with
blood.
“When the police arrived at the scene, they found the body
lying on the bed facing upwards with his head destroyed into fragments and a
box of matches was found on the left side of the bed next to his body. Pieces
of exploded dynamites were found under the bed attached to a fuse. We urge
members of the public to continuously monitor their mentally-challenged
relatives and supervise them to make sure they do not abscond on medication as
doing so is dangerous to the patients and other members of the community,” he
said. Sunday News
