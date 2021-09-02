MAN ATTACKS MOTHER-IN-LAW AFTER WIFE CHEATS

IN a pure act of disrespect, a Bulawayo man brutally attacked his mother-in-law with a brick on the head, left hand and knee as punishment for restraining him from assaulting her daughter whom he was accusing of having an extra-marital affair.

This was heard when Pathisani Moyo (36) from New Luveve, appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Stephen Ndhlovu facing two counts of assault.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilty to the charges and was sentenced to pay a fine of $5 000 and in default of payment he will serve three months in prison.

Asked by the magistrate why he committed the offence, Moyo said he was angered after he discovered that his wife was having an extra-marital affair. “I lost my temper after I discovered that my wife was having an extra-marital affair,” said Moyo.

The court proved that on 20 August 2021 and at around 3pm Moyo sent a message to his mother-in-law Sphiwe Dube, who stays in Matsheumhlope suburb, stating that he was coming to her place of residence.

At around 5pm he sent another message stating that he was now at the gate leading to his mother-in-law and his wife Yvonne Dube to proceed to the gate.

Upon their arrival at the gate, Moyo started accusing his wife of having extra-marital affairs and a misunderstanding ensued. At the height of the misunderstanding Moyo picked up a brick and struck his wife on the head and right toes several times.

Seeing that her daughter was now being attacked, Sphiwe tried to intervene, but she got more than she had bargained for when Moyo also attacked her with the same brick on the head, hand and on the knee.

Both Yvonne and her mother sustained injuries as a result of the attack and were referred to hospital for medical examination. The matter was reported to the police leading to Moyo’s arrest. B Metro