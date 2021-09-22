MAHWINDO GOES UNDER THE KNIFE IN SA



POPULAR socialite with a keen interest in music promotion Wanisai Tendai Mutandwa, popularly known as Mahwindo, will today undergo a surgical operation in Cape Town, South Africa, to correct an injury on her left ankle and knee.

Mahwindo, who flew to South Africa last week, confirmed to NewsDay Life & Style that the leg had been giving her problems for some years after a 2019 accident.

“Pakaipa wangu, I am in pain, and have just gathered the courage to go for the major surgery here in Cape Town,” she said.

“I had an accident in 2019 that injured my left leg and another one in 2020 that also affected that same leg.

“So, all these years the pain kept recurring, but I would brush it off and last year in December it was really serious and this is where it is now.”

Mahwindo, who has done extensive events management, said according to the surgeon, she might be held up in South Africa for six to eight weeks after the surgery.

“I am grateful to MaRich Cousins (a group of rich businesspeople) for their unwavering support as they have pledged to foot all the bills from flights, accommodation, food, and hospital expenses, in fact everything that I am in need of,” she said.

“I also want to thank Cape Town promoters, who welcomed me here, they are taking care of me very well like Dj Taps, Cde Gibson, Boss BheBhe and Mistopher Ncube. May God bless everyone who is with me in prayers.”





Mahwindo, who grew up in the dormitory town of Chitungwiza, is one of the most influential females in music and events management circles.

She is on record expressing gratitude to local music promoters and artistes, whom she said contributed to the growth of her career which has seen her venture into the world of philanthropy to help struggling artistes. Newsday