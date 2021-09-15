MADINDA CRIES OVER TAGWIREI HOUSE PLEDGE

MADINDA NDLOVU shed tears last night as domestic football celebrated the long-awaited honouring of its legends, with Sakunda Holdings presenting three houses to some of the finest players to grace the national sport.

For years, the superstars who would have illuminated the game have found themselves being neglected after their playing days are over.

But, on a landmark night for the game, energy giant Sakunda Holdings unveiled a package which will see a US$120 000 house being given to the family of the legendary George Shaya.

Affectionately known as “The Mastermind,’’ Shaya is widely considered to be the greatest footballer to emerge from this country.

He is the only local footballer to win the Soccer Star of the Year award five times, including three times on the trot, when he was the superstar of Harare giants Dynamos.

Shaya died in the capital last month.

But Sakunda Holdings showed last night that he will never be forgotten by donating a house to his family.

The company have gone into bed with Dynamos and Highlanders, coming in as the principal sponsors, of the country’s two biggest football clubs.

Sakunda Holdings also announced they will provide two houses worth US$90 000 each for two of the best players to represent Dynamos and Highlanders — Madinda Ndlovu and Moses Chunga.

The duo, who were superstars, in the ‘80s and early ‘90s, attended the function in Harare yesterday where Madinda, overcome with emotion after finally getting due recognition, shed tears.

The function was also attended by Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister, Kirsty Coventry, and Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire.

Sports Commission chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa, was also in attendance.

Scores of domestic football fans, officials and players were also on hand to watch a watershed moment, in the game.

Sakunda Holdings chief executive, Kuda Tagwirei, announced his company will honour the three legends at the unveiling ceremony, of a US$5,3 million sponsorship deal, for DeMbare and Bosso.

The two giants will be bankrolled by the energy giant for the next three years.

The company also donated two Ford Ranger double-cab cars to Highlanders and Dynamos captains. They also donated two Ford Everest cars, for the coaches of these two clubs.

Tagwirei was approached by Coventry and Machakaire, who highlighted the plight of the two giants, as well as the legends and players.

He said he then decided to come on board with a helping hand.

In his remarks last night, the Harare businessman said he considered the pleas from the two Government officials, as well as Highlanders vice-chairman, Modern Ngwenya.

“I was approached by the two Government officials and they said “look, may you please consider helping out two of the historic teams in the country, Highlanders and Dynamos,” said Tagwirei. Herald