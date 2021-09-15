MADINDA CRIES OVER TAGWIREI HOUSE PLEDGE

MADINDA NDLOVU shed tears last night as domestic football celebrated the long-awaited honouring of its legends, with Sakunda Holdings presenting three houses to some of the finest players to grace the national sport.
For years, the superstars who would have illuminated the
game have found themselves being neglected after their playing days are over.
But, on a landmark night for the game, energy giant Sakunda
Holdings unveiled a package which will see a US$120 000 house being given to
the family of the legendary George Shaya.
Affectionately known as “The Mastermind,’’ Shaya is widely
considered to be the greatest footballer to emerge from this country.
He is the only local footballer to win the Soccer Star of
the Year award five times, including three times on the trot, when he was the
superstar of Harare giants Dynamos.
Shaya died in the capital last month.
But Sakunda Holdings showed last night that he will never
be forgotten by donating a house to his family.
The company have gone into bed with Dynamos and
Highlanders, coming in as the principal sponsors, of the country’s two biggest
football clubs.
Sakunda Holdings also announced they will provide two
houses worth US$90 000 each for two of the best players to represent Dynamos
and Highlanders — Madinda Ndlovu and Moses Chunga.
The duo, who were superstars, in the ‘80s and early ‘90s,
attended the function in Harare yesterday where Madinda, overcome with emotion
after finally getting due recognition, shed tears.
The function was also attended by Youth, Sport, Arts and
Recreation Minister, Kirsty Coventry, and Deputy Minister Tino Machakaire.
Sports Commission chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa, was also in
attendance.
Scores of domestic football fans, officials and players
were also on hand to watch a watershed moment, in the game.
Sakunda Holdings chief executive, Kuda Tagwirei, announced
his company will honour the three legends at the unveiling ceremony, of a
US$5,3 million sponsorship deal, for DeMbare and Bosso.
The two giants will be bankrolled by the energy giant for
the next three years.
Tagwirei was approached by Coventry and Machakaire, who
highlighted the plight of the two giants, as well as the legends and players.
He said he then decided to come on board with a helping hand.
In his remarks last night, the Harare businessman said he
considered the pleas from the two Government officials, as well as Highlanders
vice-chairman, Modern Ngwenya.
“I was approached by the two Government officials and they
said “look, may you please consider helping out two of the historic teams in
the country, Highlanders and Dynamos,” said Tagwirei. Herald
