MACHESO RETURNS TO SOUTH AFRICA FOR TWO SHOWS

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso returns to South Africa for two live performances next month and his management has promised top drawer performances.

The October 9 and 10 shows come after earlier planned shows in May were cancelled when South African authorities implemented a blanket ban on live performances, due to Covid-19.

Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze said it was all systems go for the shows and that fans should expect a music experience of a lifetime.

“We had planned these two shows in May this year but then authorities in SA then made some adjustments to the lockdown regulations and we had to cancel. We felt sorry for our fans but we had to obey the set guidelines.

“Now that all is confirmed for the October 9 and 10 shows, we are promising blockbuster performances that will leave fans clamouring for more,” Makahamadze said.

The two shows pencilled for Johannesburg and Germiston will see Macheso sharing the stage with some South African talent as well as Zimbabwean musicians based in that country.

“For these shows we will have some DJs jamming while artistes like Nox, Baba Tencen, Pamela Zulu aka Gonyeti and Darlington Tanganyika will also share the stage with us. It’s going to be a massive reunion.

“On 9 October we are at Newton Music Factory former Bassline at No 10 Henry Nxumalo, Newtown in Johannesburg and then on 10 October we are at Germiston Lounge 138 Meyer S tin Germiston,” Makahamadze said.

Orchestra Mberikwazvo international events coordinator Victor Sithole said all is in place for a memorable show.

“South Africa is like a second home to Alick Macheso and Orchestra Mberikwazvo and we are geared for a show of a lifetime.

“Tickets to the show are on sale online at Compulink and available throughout Checkers and Shoprite shops. Music fans should buy their tickets in time and avoid the last-minute rush,” Sithole said.

Macheso whose last album ‘‘Dzinosvitsa Kure’’ was released in 2018, has been under pressure to release a full album after releasing a single ‘‘Zuro ndiZuro’’ 9 months ago.

There are indications that something could be brewing in the Orchestra Mberikwazvo camp, but the management could not be drawn into releasing details. Herald