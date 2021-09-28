MACHESO RETURNS TO SOUTH AFRICA FOR TWO SHOWS

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso returns to South Africa for two live performances next month and his management has promised top drawer performances.
The October 9 and 10 shows come after earlier planned shows
in May were cancelled when South African authorities implemented a blanket ban
on live performances, due to Covid-19.
Macheso’s publicist Tich Makahamadze said it was all
systems go for the shows and that fans should expect a music experience of a
lifetime.
“We had planned these two shows in May this year but then
authorities in SA then made some adjustments to the lockdown regulations and we
had to cancel. We felt sorry for our fans but we had to obey the set
guidelines.
“Now that all is confirmed for the October 9 and 10 shows,
we are promising blockbuster performances that will leave fans clamouring for
more,” Makahamadze said.
The two shows pencilled for Johannesburg and Germiston will
see Macheso sharing the stage with some South African talent as well as
Zimbabwean musicians based in that country.
“For these shows we
will have some DJs jamming while artistes like Nox, Baba Tencen, Pamela Zulu
aka Gonyeti and Darlington Tanganyika will also share the stage with us. It’s
going to be a massive reunion.
“On 9 October we are at Newton Music Factory former
Bassline at No 10 Henry Nxumalo, Newtown in Johannesburg and then on 10 October
we are at Germiston Lounge 138 Meyer S tin Germiston,” Makahamadze said.
Orchestra Mberikwazvo international events coordinator
Victor Sithole said all is in place for a memorable show.
“South Africa is like a second home to Alick Macheso and
Orchestra Mberikwazvo and we are geared for a show of a lifetime.
“Tickets to the show are on sale online at Compulink and
available throughout Checkers and Shoprite shops. Music fans should buy their
tickets in time and avoid the last-minute rush,” Sithole said.
Macheso whose last album ‘‘Dzinosvitsa Kure’’ was released
in 2018, has been under pressure to release a full album after releasing a
single ‘‘Zuro ndiZuro’’ 9 months ago.
There are indications that something could be brewing in
the Orchestra Mberikwazvo camp, but the management could not be drawn into
releasing details. Herald
