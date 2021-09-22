LOCAL PRODUCTS DOMINATE ZITF

ZIMBABWE’S manufacturing sector is on rebound as evidenced by the dominance of locally produced products being exhibited at the ongoing Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which kicked off in Bulawayo yesterday.
Riding on the comprehensive economic policy reforms being
implemented by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, the productive
sector is increasing its output, and this has seen local industries reclaiming
their shelf space in retail shops, as well as occupying most of the stands at
the prime trade show.
According to the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries
(CZI), the largest industry body in the country, businesses are bullish about
future prospects, with capacity utilisation at 47 percent in the first quarter
of 2021 and projected at about 60 percent by December.
The spike in capacity utilisation is attributed to growing
consumer demand and sales occasioned by the bumper harvest received this year,
decline in inflationary pressures, stable energy and fuel supplies, as well as
the improved access to foreign currency through the formal auction system.
Economic experts view the re-awakening of the local
manufacturing sector as critical in assisting the country to substitute imports
and taming the historic trade deficits. This drive, particularly the thrust to
enhance domestic value addition and beneficiation, is at the heart of the
Government’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1 2021-2025), a key building
bloc towards achievement of an upper middle-income economy vision by 2030.
A snap survey conducted by the Chronicle news crew at the
ZITF yesterday revealed that most local companies were displaying Zimbabwean
brands, which are being well-received in the local and export market.
Local higher learning institutions such as universities and
colleges have also joined hands with industry players and are designing
technologies and innovative solutions, which they are showcasing to support the
re-industrialisation drive.
In separate interviews, the exhibitors, who included small
to medium enterprises (SMES), said the fact that locally produced goods were
dominating the space at the ZITF was an indication that the Government under
the Second Republic was walking the talk regarding import substitution
Treger Products (Pvt) Ltd group marketing director, Ms
Sithokozile Ndlovu, said increased local production was testimony that a number
of local industries were now up and running.
“All those things that people used to see in South Africa,
we are saying we can now make them in Zimbabwe. At Monarch Steel, we
manufacture a whole range of building materials such as aluminium entrance and
pivot doors, which is an indication that our local industries are now back on
the track,” she said.
“We have also come up different types of kitchen units,
which are also freestanding and giving a modern look in our new range. As
Treger Products, this year we decided to show that we are also moving to the
new normal by making sure that all the things that people require on a daily
basis can also be found under one roof.” Chronicle
