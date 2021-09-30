JUDGE VANISHES FOR THREE MONTHS

High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore has not reported for duty for close to three months without leave, a development that has prompted her bosses to allocate some of her cases to other judges.

Justice Edith Mushore, who is attached to the Family Law Court at the High Court, last reported for work mid-June.

Upon being asked, the judge indicated she was unwell but she has not sent a sick note to her employer up to now.

Three separate letters were written by her superiors at the High Court asking her to at least send a driver with the doctor’s note, but without success.

Sources told The Herald that whenever the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) sent representatives to her house, they were denied entry.

JSC secretary Mr Walter Chikwana has confirmed the judge is nowhere to be found.

“I can confirm that Justice Mushore has not been reporting for work since June and we are trying to find out from her what is really happening.

“We are failing to contact her. She is not picking calls and we are making every effort to get in touch with her,” said Mr Chikwana.

The Herald tried Justice Mushore’s NetOne number several times without success. The number was said to be “out of service”.

The Herald understands the head of the High Court”s Family Law division Justice Amy Tsanga wrote Justice Mushore a letter in June asking her to explain her absence from work.

Judges cannot be absent from work for more than three days without official leave.

If they are unwell, they should at least tender a doctor’s report confirming sickness.

In June, the motion court failed to sit after Justice Mushore was in no show.

She reportedly failed to attend to a chamber application that had been allocated to her until her assistant sent the file to the Judge President.

A number of cases were reportedly re-allocated to other judges.

It is understood the judge upon being asked, she indicated she was unwell but up to now she has not yet sent a report from her doctor.

At one time, she reportedly told her seniors at the High Court that she was contemplating to resign but no resignation has so far been tendered.

No response has been received from Justice Mushore.

A month later, the Judge President of the High Court wrote again to Justice Mushore reminding her that her absence from work without official explanation amounts to misconduct.

She was even asked to send her driver with the sick note but to no avail. On August 12 this year, the Judge President informed Chief Justice Luke Malaba of the development.

The Chief Justice then demanded an explanation from Justice Mushore in writing but up to now she has not responded.

Justice Mushore was appointed to the bench in 2015. Before her appointment as a judge, she worked as a legal practitioner in private legal practice.

Justice Mushore also practised as an advocate, based at the Advocates Chambers in Harare. Herald