JOANA MAMOMBE TRIAL STARTS

The trial of five MDC-Alliance members, who were arrested sometime in May last year for allegedly staging an illegal demonstration in Warren Park, Harare, opened today after the State successfully applied for separation of trials with that of two other members who are on the run.
Netsai Marova and Obey Sithole were issued with arrest
warrants after they failed to avail themselves to court and the State wants
them tried separately upon their arrest.
The trial of Joana Mamombe, Stanley Manyenga, Cecilia
Chimbiri, Lovejoy Chitengu and Makomborore Haruzishe opened at the Harare
Magistrates Court where they indicated that they want to make an application
for exception to the charges before they plead.
They are all charged with participating in a gathering to
promote public violence with an alternative charge of violating the Covid-19
national lockdown regulations.
Mamombe and her accomplices, through lawyer Mr Alec
Muchadehama, told the court that they intend to make written submissions in
their application for exception to the charge. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment