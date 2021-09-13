JAH PRAYZAH DETAINED AT AIRPORT

CONTEMPORARY musician Jah Prayzah, real name Mukudzei Mukombe, was briefly detained on landing at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport yesterday after being suspected of carrying a fake COVID-19 clearance certificate.

The musician was detained upon landing from South Africa after performing at Zimbabwean businessman Adam Molai’s birthday bash in Cape Town.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi last night confirmed the incident, saying the musician was later released after a retest produced a negative result.

“What happened is that Jah Prayzah was coming from South Africa, so upon arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, our health officials requested to check on his COVID-19 certificate.

“After they became suspicious, they then tried to clarify with the South African side, but there were communication glitches, so he was given the option to get tested or wait for the verification which he opted for and his results came negative and he was let go.” Newsday