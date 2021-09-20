ITS TOO MUCH : MAGISTRATE QUITS OVER WORKLOAD

Magistrate Tafadzwa Mhlanga revealed that he was
transferred from Mvuma to Kariba without any valid reason.
JSC secretary Walter Chikwana accepted the resignation and
ordered Mhlanga to serve his notice period which is due to end on December 14.
“My working relationship with the commission had
deteriorated from the time I was moved to Kariba in January 2020,” Mhlanga
said.
“From the onset, I had objected to the redeployment
exercise from Mvuma to Kariba Magistrates Court in a space of only
one-and-a-half years at Mvuma.”
Mhlanga said his bosses continued to ignore his request to
be transferred from Kariba, adding that he could not take it anymore as the
workload at Kariba was too much.
“I have been working as a one-man station from September
2020 when resigned up to this date. As a
result, I could not go for two-week breaks that were afforded to other
magistrates during lockdown period,” he said.
“It is, therefore, my considered view that it is high time
for me to resign and explore other opportunities,” Mhlanga said. Chief
magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi was shaken by Mhlanga’s resignation which came
after Mahere, who was stationed at the same court, resigned last year. Newsday
