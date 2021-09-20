ITS TOO MUCH : MAGISTRATE QUITS OVER WORKLOAD





A KARIBA magistrate has resigned over alleged unfair treatment by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

Magistrate Tafadzwa Mhlanga revealed that he was transferred from Mvuma to Kariba without any valid reason.

JSC secretary Walter Chikwana accepted the resignation and ordered Mhlanga to serve his notice period which is due to end on December 14.

“My working relationship with the commission had deteriorated from the time I was moved to Kariba in January 2020,” Mhlanga said.

“From the onset, I had objected to the redeployment exercise from Mvuma to Kariba Magistrates Court in a space of only one-and-a-half years at Mvuma.”

Mhlanga said his bosses continued to ignore his request to be transferred from Kariba, adding that he could not take it anymore as the workload at Kariba was too much.

“I have been working as a one-man station from September 2020 when resigned up to this date. As a result, I could not go for two-week breaks that were afforded to other magistrates during lockdown period,” he said.

“It is, therefore, my considered view that it is high time for me to resign and explore other opportunities,” Mhlanga said. Chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi was shaken by Mhlanga’s resignation which came after Mahere, who was stationed at the same court, resigned last year. Newsday