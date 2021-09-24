I WAS TRICKED : STUDENT DENIES SECOND WIFE SEX FOR SEVEN MONTHS

A married upper six student has been married twice and is about to separate with his second wife.
He has been
denying his second wife conjugal rights for the past seven
months because she is disturbing his studies.
He also accuses
her of having a spiritual husband.
Michael Dzora,
20, told H-Metro on Wednesday that both women eloped to him and he broke up with the first andthe decision to deny his
second wife Charmaine Dzapata (18) conjugal rights was a protest against
marrying her.
“To be honest
with you, one of Charmaine’s sisters forced her to elope so as to gain a good
living,” said Michael.
“Akandinyepera
kuti anepamuviri senzira yekugara neni semudzimai wangu. Her sister fooled her
to make that decision but I retaliated by denying her sex.
“This woman
admired my life since I met her when I was behind my Toyota Wish vehicle and
she saw herself as my wife.
“Pandakazomubvunza
nezvepamuviri akazonditi dai ndakamirira kuita mimba waizotorwa nevamwe
vasikana.
“I am the only
student who drives a car to that school and that alone is giving me pressure
and affecting my concentration during lessons.
Michael
sensationally claimed that he has been seeing a spiritual husband warning him
over taking Charmaine.
“At one time I
saw, in a vision, another man claiming to be husband to my wife when I was
about to enjoy my conjugal rights,” said Michael.
“I informed my
mother about seeing a spiritual man disturbing me from having time with
Charmaine,” said Miekle.
“At one time my
body became weak while I was romancing my wife and I ended up ordering her to
go and retire to bed with my mother.
“My mother was
also affected and we agreed to take her back to her parents. Takamudzosera
tikati imbodzokera unobatsirwa kumusha kwako akadzokera.
“Her sister returned her within some days claiming that they had consulted a faith healer for help.
“I had sexual
intercourse with her twice upon her return but I later decided not to continue
having sex with her until now.
“Ndakazotenga
jira ndikaendesa netsvakirai kuno last week saka iyezvino handichadi kusangana
naye pabonde.
“People around
us are not happy to see me driving my car to school hence the attacks,” said
Michael.
Michael’s
mother Tracy Dzora, 61, told H-Metro that Michael’s marriage to Charmaine has
been under attack from spiritual forces.
“The marriage has been under attack and that forced us to take the wife back to her parents.
“Michael was
given a vehicle by his father before he passed on and that car is the one being
eyed by many people.
“He drives the
car to and from school and that attracts a number of lovers,” said Dzora.
“I was also
affected by the evil spirits that haunted my daughter in-law and had to use
coarse salt.
“My daughter is
yet to conceive and has been here for some months.
“Their problem
is that they do not want to fully join church but only visit Johanne Masowe
yeChishanu for prayers,” said Dzora.
Charmaine
dismissed suggestions that she was being haunted by spirits saying the move is
meant to force her to quit the marriage.
“Ndigere zvangu
zvakanaka asi murume wangu tirikurara
setisina kuwanana. “I was once forced to return to my parents and I came back.
“Issues of
Spiritism is clear scheming to frustrate me but I have no choice other than
waiting until my husband feels for me.
“Izvezvi ayenda
kuchikoro; anodzoka hake time time,” said Chamaine. Michael separated with his
first wife after two months when she had a miscarriage before taking Charmaine
as his wife.
Reports circulating in Pasipanidya village
where they live were that an evil spirit has been haunting the family for some
time before Michael’s father died. H Metro
