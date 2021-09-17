I WAS CLEANSING HER : PROPHET INSERTS MANHOOD INTO CLIENT

A self-styled Gweru prophet, Shepherd Mbwazvo (34) has been remanded in prison after he allegedly inserted his male organ into a client to cleanse her of pains experienced during menstruation.

The matter came to light after the complainant who is aged 21 became pregnant.

Mbwazvo of number 54 Ascot Gweru appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula facing rape charges yesterday and was remanded to October 6, 2021.

Mbwazvo took his client to Dunraven Falls in Boterekwa, Shurugwi where the cleansing took place.

State prosecutor Kwanele Njini said on an unknown date during April 2021 at Dunraven where many churches carry out cleansing ceremonies, the accused took the complainant also from Gweru for rituals to rid her of menstrual pains.

During the church gathering, he separated the complainant from the rest and took her to a secluded place. Mbwazvo allegedly ordered the complainant to remove her clothes and lie on the ground to enable him to apply some medicine to her vagina.

The complainant complied and the accused applied an unknown substance on the vagina. He then inserted his organ into the complainant without her consent. Masvingo Mirror