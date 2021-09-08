HUNGWE IS ALIVE : ZANU PF

The ruling party Zanu PF has noted with concern fake news being peddled by its enemies on social media that cde Josiah Hungwe has died.

Of late social media has been awash by messages claiming that the Politiburo member Hungwe have passed on.

Cde Hungwe is Zanu PF’s Secretary for Production and Labour in the Politiburo.

Zanu PF Secretary for information and Publicity and party spokesperson cde Ambassador SK Moyo said the Revolutionary party is disappointed by fake rumours being peddled by enemies bent on destabilising the Party.

“Let us all direct our energies to organising a powerful, exuberant and successful virtual 19th Annual People’s conference I October as we prepare our people for 2023 harmonised elections.

Our people need to know that Cde JD Hungwe as usual attended the 354th Ordinary session of the Politiburo held last Saturday the 4th of September 2021 where he articulated his department’s revised strategy on building relations with Labour movements locally and abroad.” Read the statement.

The purveyors of lies were targeting Zanu Pf in their quest to spread fake news ahead of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Last week the fake news target was Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Cain Mathema that he has died of Covid-19.

March last year year the Zimbabwe Parliamentarians gazetted the Cyber Security and Data protection Bill which aims to consolidate cyber-related offences and provide a data protection law for its citizens, the government, and corporate organisations.

If signed into law, it will provide for the investigation and collection of evidence for cybercrime and data breaches, resulting in the admissibility of electronic evidence in court. Tategurutv