HUBBY DEMANDS US$5K FROM WIFE'S LOVER

AN Epworth businessman is demanding US$5000 adultery damages from his wife’s alleged lover.
Elisha Masango, 35, a shop owner on Saturday dragged Elias
Mwayengeni, 40, popularly known as Boss Kays to Epworth police station public
relations office accusing him of dating his wife Beauty Chapendama, 28.
Masango and Beauty on Friday turned their bedroom into a
boxing ring leaving their faces with scars and Boss Kays was at the center of
their fight.
Boss Kays denies the allegations saying his relationship
with Beauty was purely business. Masango told H-Metro that Boss Kays has been
bedding Beauty since 2017 and upon confronting him he vowed to stop the illicit
affair.
“Boss Kays has been a family friend who would help us in
resolving my differences with my wife,” said Masango.
In 2017, I discovered that my wife was dating another man
by the name Samuel and she apologized and I accepted through the intermediation
of Boss Kays.
“That same year Boss Kays lured my wife and they started
seeing each other behind my back and he started helping her with business
ideas.
“He took advantage of my wife’s weakness following the
Samuel issue and lured her.
“He has charmed my wife that he does not want to separate
with her despite the warnings I gave him.
“I confronted my wife and Boss Kays and he admitted and
pleaded for forgiveness.
“The two continued to date and I discovered it and forced
my wife to pack her belongings akaenda kuMbare kunogara amai vake.
“Her mother shouted at me over separating Boss Kays and
Beauty arguing that Boss Kays had been her business partner before I married
Beauty.
“Beauty’s mother is supporting the illicit relationship
since she has been benefiting from Boss Kays’ ideas as well as adding her fleet
of cars from stealing in my business.
“Beauty vowed not to leave Boss Kays in front of a family
meeting with the support of her mother and I later accepted my wife back
considering my three children I sired with Beauty.
“Beauty apologised for bedding Boss Kays akatondiudza kuti
vakaenda vese kuHIV testing.
“On Friday I discovered that Boss Kays has been seeing my
wife behind my back again and this led me to fight with my wife.
“Kumeso kwangu kudai ndakamarwa marwa nenzara dzake
tichirwa ini ndikazomurova akatsemuka padama.
“I phoned Boss Kays and we met at Epworth police station
but later agreed to resolve the issue as men.
“I asked him to pay me US$5000 for adultery damages because
I am tired of his excuses when he is wrecking my marriage.
“Akarwadziwa nekubhadhara mari iyi anoregera kuramba
achidanana nemudzimai wangu.
“Akaramba achienderera mberi ndinoramba ndichimubhadharisa,”
said Masango.
Boss Kays pleaded with Masango for four days to come up
with a decision over the fine.
“Yea ndakanzi ndibhadhare US$5000 asi ndakakumbira mazuva
mana kuti ndifunge nezvazvo,” said Boss Kays.
the men in a meeting
“It is true that I have been asking for financial help from
Beauty behind Masango. On the day in question I had a long conversation with
his wife and he discovered it.
“The truth is that Beauty is like one of my sisters and for
her to be with Masango it’s my help I gave them. I never fell in love with Beauty; our
relationship is business only.
“Masango was not aware that I once worked with Beauty’s
mother in Mbare and I had known Beauty before they got married.
“Asi mawonero angu Masango akurasika kufunga nekuti $5000
yacho anoitambira achiti imari yei chaizvo.
“Kufonera mudzimai wake kunoripiswa here? Mudzimai wake
ndini ndakamubatsira kuti iye adye asi anomutukira amai vake achivadaidza
nezita kuti Alice arikudya mari dzake.
“He is failing his marriage by his loose talk and he even
tells his wife that he had sexual intercourse with her friends.
“Is it a sin to give Beauty transport? Masango is very
abusive zvekuti Beauty arimunhamo huru chaiyo.
“Saka kana Beauty arikuita zvechipfambi iye Masango wacho
anorambirei achimudzosa kumba kwake, uyu anorwara uyu,” said Boss Kays.
Beauty told H-Metro that Masango never caught her red
handed and has no evidence to prove his claims.
“We fought on Friday night and I fled to stay with my
sister,” said Beauty. My husband has no evidence at all to prove any affair
with Boss Kays.
“Vamwe vatinoverenga unowona mapikicha evanhu vasina
kupfeka asi murume wangu hapana paakambotiwanikidza.
“I am a hard worker and in business you mingle with various
people that include men. To him every man I deal business with is my lover and
that is his problem.
“He sacked me from his shop in 2015 and I started selling
sadza as a vendor. Boss Kays is the one
who gave me business ideas and I managed to grow faster than him that is why he
is fighting me.
“He accused me of bedding Boss Kays, a musician and Samuel
as well but he never caught me in a compromising position with any of these
men.
“Boss Kays andiudza kuti arikuda kubhadhariswa $5000 ndikati yechii anopenga hapana zvakadaro,”
said Beauty.
Beauty’s mother Alice Chapendama warned Masango over
dragging her name into his issues.
“It is a fact that I am one of the successful businesswomen
here,” said Chademana.
“Kana makambonzwa anonzi makoronyera emuMbare ndini mumwe
wacho ndinozvishandira kwete zvaMasango izvo.
“He has been abusing my daughter for some time. Boss Kays
is like my son and I knew him before Masango married Beauty that is what he
does not know.
“I never used any cent of Masango to buy cars but my own
hands,” she said. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment