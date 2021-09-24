HOLD BY ELECTIONS : US EMBASSY TELLS ED

THE United States of (US) embassy in Harare yesterday criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government over continued suspension of by-elections, arguing that elections could be held safely despite the COVID-19 pandemic as has been proven in other African countries.
Government banned elections early last year, citing the
COVID-19 outbreak, but critics accuse Mnangagwa of using the pandemic to
asphyxiate the MDC Alliance while propping up the smaller MDC-T faction led by
Douglas Mwonzora, which is seen as a Zanu PF proxy.
But government officials reacted angrily to the call, and
accused the superpower of disrespect and interference in the affairs of a
sovereign State.
The US embassy noted that the suspension had left 754 000
people in 26 constituencies with no representation in Parliament, after recalls
of the legislators aligned to the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance party by
MDC-T.
The purges also affected over 80 councillors, paralysing
operations of some local authorities.
Posting on Twitter yesterday, the US embassy questioned why
Zimbabwe continued to suspend by-elections when other countries allowed the
running of polls.
“When will the Zimbabwean government resume by-elections?
Long-standing parliamentary vacancies have left over 754 000 voters in 26
constituencies without elected representation. Only by-elections will restore
these citizens’ rights to representation,” the US embassy said.
“Many countries have held elections despite the pandemic,
including Zambia, South Africa, Malawi, and the United States, demonstrating
that COVID-19-safe elections are possible. We are confident Zimbabwe can do the
same #ZimsSafetoVote #ZimVotesMatter.”
In response, Information secretary Ndavaningi Mangwana said
the US consulate was being “disrespectful” to the Zimbabwean government by
publicly taking it to task over holding of by-elections.
“Surely, the US embassy knows where the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs is located,” Mangwana responded on Twitter.
“Should there be a need for a conversation on this subject,
you can easily engage them and get a briefing. These highly inflammatory tweets
are as disrespectful as they are unnecessary.”
Zanu PF acting spokesperson Mike Bimha told NewsDay that:
“We are not scared of the by-elections. We are a political party and the
decision on when to hold the elections lies (with) Zec.
“No political party dares us, because we have become
stronger than ever. I am currently at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair at
our party stand, where queues for new members who want to join our party are
winding. We have also seen defections of several members from (opposition MDC
Alliance leader Nelson) Chamisa’s party to Zanu PF, proving our party to be
strong. Therefore, even if the elections are to be held today, we are confident
of our victory.”
Government has, however, on several occasions eased
lockdown restrictions, in the process allowing the resumption of normal
business operations under strict COVID-19 protocols.
The ruling Zanu PF party conducted its nationwide district
co-ordinating committee elections in December last year, amid the COVID-19
pandemic while the Zec election ban was in effect. The party was also scheduled
to hold more internal polls this week for provincial executives, but suspended
them to control rising infighting.
Human rights defenders criticised Zec for violating the
Constitution by prolonging the suspension of by-elections, saying the ban was
depriving citizens of their basic human right to choose representatives of
their choice.
In March this year, Zec suspended the holding of
by-elections indefinitely, citing the need to adhere to COVID-19 regulations
following the gazetting of Statutory Instrument (SI) 10 of 2021 on lockdowns by
government.
The commission has previously blamed Mnangagwa for
deferring by-elections saying it was waiting for him to proclaim election
dates.
“Zec once announced dates for the holding of elections, but
the SI then came in,” Zec spokesperson Qhubani Moyo told a virtual meeting held
under the theme Zambia’s Historic Elections: Lessons for Zimbabwe, which was
hosted by the Centre for Information and Technology last month.
“Countries have responded differently to COVID-19. Our
response has almost been like that of South Africa. Zec will hold elections
once the SI is out of the way. Zec manages elections, but the proclamation of
dates is done by the President and because of the SI in place, proclamation has
not been done.”
Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda said there was
nothing amiss for an institution to demand by-elections as it was a
constitutionally-given right of Zimbabwean citizens.
“We can’t continue to have a Zanu PF narrative on
democratic issues,” he said.
“Democracy is the only reasonable path to a successful
country and upholding the citizens’ right to choose a representative is one
important pillar of democracy.
“The call for by-elections does not depict any political
affiliation. What is important is the message. It doesn’t matter who brings the
message, but what is clear is that a by-election is a constitutionally
enshrined right and government has to take heed of the call to lift the ban on
the elections.”
Political analyst Fidelis Duri said the postponement of
by-elections was a calculated move by politicians who knew the people’s choice
in the polls would end their “short-term political glory”.
“Politicians, especially those in the African continent,
have capitalised from the COVID-19 pandemic to curtail the freedoms of the
people provided for in the Constitution,” Duri said.
“In the Zimbabwean situation, we have seen the ruling Zanu
PF party dining with an inferior opposition party (MDC-T) led by Douglas
Mwonzora and have agreed to infringe citizens’ rights by postponing the
elections.
“Mwonzora is in no hurry to hold by-elections as he knows
very well that he has no followers to vote for him. He knows well that the
election will end the enjoyment of his temporary political glory.”
Mwonzora met Mnangagwa this year and pleaded for the
suspension of elections.
His spokesperson Lloyd Damba said Zimbabwe was a sovereign
State, not an extension of the US.
He said his party was concerned about what motivated the US
to make such a call.
“Secondly, we are a political party that was formed to take
State power through peaceful and constitutional means and that is through an
electoral process. We are not afraid to face anybody in any election, be it
harmonised or by-elections,” Damba said.
“You also must know that we are not going to be competing
with Nelson Chamisa’s party, but we will be competing with a lot of parties for
vacant constituency posts and the contestants also include Zanu PF and several
other political parties as well as independent candidates and we are ready for
those by-elections.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment