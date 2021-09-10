HE SAID MY WIFE IS SWEET IN BED : MAN ATTACKS NEIGHBOUR

TWO Odzi brothers recently teamed up to assault a boyfriend of one of the siblings’ wife.

Oscar (24) and Garikai Machaka (23) from Mangoromera Village in Odzi were convicted on their own guilty pleas when they appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi.

The brothers were sentenced to pay $15 000 fine each or two months imprisonment.

Prosecuting, Ms Tinotenda Muzondo said on August 18, Oscar and Garikai were at Takunda Business Centre in Odzi when they approached William Madziva and accused him of dating Oscar’s wife.

The brothers teamed up to assault Madziwa with fists several times all over the body.

“Madziva tried to run away, but the brothers gave chase and caught up with him about 100 metres from the business centre. They tackled him down and hit him with an iron bar on the forehead,” said Ms Muzondo.

In defence, Oscar said they attacked Madziva because he was in a love relationship with his unidentified wife.

“This man is my neighbour. He is in a extra-marital relationship with my wife. I even have an audio of him planning to marry my wife. When I assaulted him, he had said that a married woman is sweet in bed right in my face,” said Oscar. Manica Post