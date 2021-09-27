GUN FIRE EXCHANGE : MAN IN HOSP CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

A gun shot exchange between two Macheke men has spilled into court.
However, it is the one who was hurt more and has been in
intensive care for over a month who is accused of attempted murder by the
complainant who trespassed into his property.
Cecil Ruzvidzo, 46 and Tashinga Mapetabere, 35, had an
altercation which resulted in a shootout.
Following the fracas, Cecil had his stomach ripped open by
gunshot wounds but he has been arrested and brought before the court charged
with attempted murder.
He is admitted at a local hospital where is nursing stomach
wounds he suffered after being shot.
His case was heard from his hospital bed. His defence
counsel Emmanuel Mukwewa of Mukwewa Law Chambers told the court that his client
had not been given justice he deserves since his arrest and the complainant
should be the one charged for attempted murder.
“Your Worship, it is my client who should be complaining
about this incident since if you may see the wounds he sustained are
unbearable.
“The complainant should be the one charged, and may he be
granted bail,” he submitted.
Magistrate Dennis Mangosi granted Cecil bail as he was
brought to court by way of summons.
He is expected back in court on November 30, for his trial.
Allegations are that on August 19, Cecil proceeded to Parking dam at Rippling
Waters Farm in Macheke where the complainant Tashinga was fishing.
The State is alleging that upon arrival at the dam Cecil
fired a shot using a Bruno double barrel shot gun serial numbers 432958 towards
Tashinga.
As a result, Tashinga was reportedly hit on the head with a
live round and sustained a gunshot wound which is a 5cm deep as illustrated by
the medical affidavit.
A firearm which was used to shoot the complainant was also
recovered.
Tashinga was
medically examined on the head and a medical affidavit stating that he was hit
by a sharp object was issued. H Metro
