GRANNY (96) GETS COVID-19 JAB

A 96-year-old granny from Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe (UMP) district was all smiles after receiving her Covid-19 jab.

Gogo Katiyo got her first jab last weekend at Katiyo Business Centre and said she has seen people get vaccination jabs many times in her long life and hesitations were normal.

“Kwakauya zvirwere zvakawanda kwamakore kare kare tichingobayiwa. Kana nguva idzodzo kakuzeza kevamwe kaiveko, vachimboyedzawo nharo, asi takayambuka munhomba, mugwirikwiti, nezvimwe sana hwiza dzakanetsa vabereki vedu, asi taingoita zvatainzi itai. Ipapa ndanga ndichitoti ndekupi kuku bayiwa ndingafe ndamborarama, ngatitende baba MP Mudarikwa kuti ndabayiwawo inini hariyofanzirofa,” she said.

UMP legislator Simbaneuta Mudarikwa mobilised the vaccination programme held at Katiyo, Nhakiwa and Mashambanhaka business centres.

Proton Bakeries sponsored the event while a team of volunteers mobilised community members.

“Health is not for the Ministry of Health and Child welfare only but for us all.

“We were campaigning mostly in these areas where vaccination was previously at a very low rate like at Katiyo in Uzumba, Mashambanhaka and Nhakiwa in Uzumba constituency.

“The reason for these areas’ low Covid-19 vaccination is because there are fewer clinics hence congestion during vaccinations.

“What excited us was the coming for vaccination of 20-year olds to very old grandparents like a 96-year-old grandmother who is no longer able to walk on her own but was ferried by her grandchildren for vaccination.

“She said she wanted to be vaccinated against the coronavirus in line with President ED Mnangagwa’s call and she was from Katiyo village,” said Mudarikwa.

MP Mudarikwa said he will continue mobilising people to get vaccinated in all UMP wards through sporting activities.

“In UMP, we urge people of various age groups to get Covid-19 vaccination.

“For all those who are coming to play or watch, we ask you to get vaccinated first and each ward has got its own team, so UMP is winning,” he added.

Volunteers were pleased by the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccination in Mashonaland East. The campaign will be taken to other areas such as Macheke, Hwedza, Mahusekwa and Marondera districts. H Metro