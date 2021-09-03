GOVT : NO CHANGES TO PUBLIC EXAMS SCHEDULE

Government has said it does not envisage any changes to the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) public examinations schedule, but would continue monitoring the situation in schools in light of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro yesterday said: “We will announce in due course after deliberations to see what is on the ground whether there might be changes or no need for changes.’’

Government ordered schools to open in the middle of level 4 lockdown, with the examination classes opening this week, while the rest of the classes will resume next Monday. Schools will close on December 17.

Teachers have been calling for the postponement of the examinations to next year arguing that pupils were not prepared for the examinations after they last had face-to-face lessons in June.

The teachers have also threatened to declare incapacitation due to government’s failure to adjust their salaries.

According to the Zimsec calendar, examinations are set to start end of next month. Learners have only been in school for four months since January due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zimsec spokesperson Nicky Dlamini also said they were waiting for the Ministry of Education to give guidance on the way forward.

“We are waiting for the ministry to give guidance when the syllabus is going to be completed and assessed. At the moment there is no change on the examination timetable,’’ Dlamini said.

The government has agreed to provide a 55% subsidy on examination fees for candidates at public and mission schools.

The subsidy, however, was restricted to seven subjects at Ordinary Level and up to three for Advanced Level. The deadline for normal entries was July 9, with July 30 set as the deadline for late entries. Newsday