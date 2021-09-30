GOSPEL ARTIST HAS SCOTTISH WEDDING IN ZIM



Gospel artiste and founder of Purple Pride Family outfit Albert Mtengwa is in cloud nine after he wedded his lover in a lavish Scottish wedding.

The talented singer, who is currently riding high with the song Musandikanganwe which he collaborated with Leonard Zhakata, said he decided on a unique and extravagant wedding.

He wedded Regina Dzvova at Hitex Farm in Beatrice.

“I had a wedding on Saturday, which was a Scottish Wedding. I invited several gospel singers including Tembalami, Trevor Dongo, Madiz, Sabastian Magacha, Pastor G, L.K Zhakata, Purple Pride Family, Churchill PipeBand and Churchill Marimba.

“It was Gordon Tartan Scottish Wedding which has been something very uniquely done in Zimbabwe and it had one of the first Scottish Band in Africa and Zimbabwe Churchill Pipe Band, which I manage,” he said.









He added: “The wedding ran under the theme ‘Gordon Tartan Scottish Wedding’ and to compliment the theme, we then had to bring in the Churchill Pipe Band which has a prestigious history of being one of the first Scottish bands in Africa and Zimbabwe.

“Also one of the first multi-racial band at the world stage. We then had a five-star entertainment with our top Zimbabwe musicians.

“The whole entire entertainment segment was coordinated by the Multi Award winning producer MacDonald Chidavaenzi of Eternity Productions.”