GOMWE SMASHES HIS ZANU PF BOSS WITH A CHAIR

Zanu PF Harare province vice-chairperson Godwin Gomwe yesterday appeared in court charged with assault after he allegedly struck his boss, Godwills Masimirembwa, with a chair.

Gomwe, who appeared before magistrate Dennis Mangosi on summons, was remanded to October 25 for trial.

The complainant, Masimirembwa, is the current Zanu PF chairperson for Harare province, a position being eyed by Gomwe in the party’s forthcoming provincial elections.

It is alleged that on the afternoon of September 24, Masimirembwa was at Zanu PF provincial headquarters, along Simon Muzenda Road in Harare, attending a meeting to do with the on-going Zanu PF district elections in Harare.

It is further alleged that the meeting ended at around 1315 hours and around that time, Gomwe arrived at the party offices complaining that the meeting was held without his knowledge.

Masimirembwa advised Gomwe that a notice of the meeting was sent through WhatsApp.

Gomwe allegedly went on to accuse MasimirembwaA of creating fictitious party districts to facilitate the rigging of elections in favour of Harare Provincial Affairs minister Oliver Chidawu in the forthcoming Zanu PF provincial elections.

The court heard that Gomwe told Masimirembwa that he would beat him up for trying to rig elections in favour of Chidawu.

The accused then picked a chair and struck the complainant, who was seated, on the legs. The chair was presented in court as exhibit.

Masimirembwa sustained a scratch on his right leg. Newsday