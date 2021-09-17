GOBLINS TERRORISE NURSING STAFF AT HOSPITAL



IN a real-life drama whose script reads like folklore plucked from Gothic literature, nurses at Tsholotsho District Hospital in Matabeleland North province are being terrorised by suspected goblins which are allegedly stealing their food and underwear before dumping them in any of the rooms occupied by the victims.

The mischievous creatures are also reportedly making strange noises at night and disturb couples whenever they want to have sex.

The ‘reign of terror’ is alleged to have started last month and it’s ongoing.

A nurse, who declined to be named, said the menacing creatures were making their colleagues’ lives a misery as they were stealing food from their fridges and underwear before dumping them in their neighbours’ rooms.

“Some of our colleagues are living in terror and we don’t know what to do as staff members at the hospital.

There are chilling complaints from them that they always hear footsteps of strange creatures which are also taking food from their fridges and sometimes they wake up and the food thrown on the floor.

“The menacing creatures are also taking their underwear before dumping these in any of the victims’ rooms,” said an official who requested anonymity.

The official said for couples they also complained of seeing creepy creatures standing next to the bed whenever they want to have sex and it is believed that the goblins were only visible to their victims. Another source from the hospital who also requested anonymity said: “This thing has been happening for quite a long time.

There are also complaints from the victims that on some days they wake up after they felt that they were being pulled from their ears by those invisible things.

Because of fear some of them are now sleeping with their lights and radios turned on.” It is reported that a sangoma from Binga once came and conducted a cleansing ceremony to try to get to the bottom of the drama but he did not succeed apparently.

“A sangoma from Binga once came and conducted a cleansing ceremony but the torment only stopped for about a week before it started again. The latest incident is that of a 10-year-old boy who was haunted by those mysterious creatures. During the torment the boy was crying while claiming that he was seeing a short and bold creature like a man,” added the source from the hospital.

Tsholotsho District Medical Officer Dr Mbonisi Nyathi confirmed having received reports of the strange happenings at the hospital.

“About last week only a single household that had three occupants were complaining of some funny things that were happening so we sent a team to inquire and among themselves they thought of those things called goblins and they assured us that they will x the problem within two days.

“From what we heard, they axed it and fortunately enough they (suspected goblins) were not terrorising other households except theirs.

“So, the last time I heard is that they had resolved it in an internal manner and I don’t know how it stands as of now but I’m hoping that whatever it is be it games or goblins I’m just hoping that it doesn’t taint our name,” said Dr Nyathi. B Metro