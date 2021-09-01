FIVE WORKERS KILL THIEF

Five employees of Gratina Milling Plant have been detained in Police cells after they allegedly assaulted and killed a suspected thief.

The deceased is Amon Mapingire (34).

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident to The Mirror.

“The allegations are that Mapingire unlawfully entered into Gratina Milling Plant premises after breaking locks to several rooms. Mapingire who was accompanied by other suspects was caught while trying to escape.

“His captors tied his hands and feet with a rope and assaulted him with sticks. Mapingire was taken to Zvishavane Police where he died on arrival,” said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror