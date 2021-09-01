FIVE WORKERS KILL THIEF

Five employees of Gratina Milling Plant have been detained in Police cells after they allegedly assaulted and killed a suspected thief.
The deceased is Amon Mapingire (34).
Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko
confirmed the incident to The Mirror.
“The allegations are that Mapingire unlawfully entered into
Gratina Milling Plant premises after breaking locks to several rooms. Mapingire
who was accompanied by other suspects was caught while trying to escape.
“His captors tied his hands and feet with a rope and
assaulted him with sticks. Mapingire was taken to Zvishavane Police where he
died on arrival,” said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror
