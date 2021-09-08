FARMERS TO GET NEW OFFER LETTERS

Old offer letters for resettlement land and land permits are being replaced with new documents that have improved security features to curb illegal parcelling out of land and weed out fake offer letters.
Most people who obtained an offer letter legally and have
been using their land will have little trouble getting the new document,
basically just signing a form.
New guidelines for the allocation of A1 plots have been
distributed to provinces and districts to curb illegal land allocations as part
of the process of cleaning out corrupt officials and what amounts to rural land
barons.
There have been a growing number of reports of fake offer
letters, and people being conned to pay a bribe to a dishonest official or a
fee to a criminal who claimed contacts with officials, despite the fact that
land allocation is done for free.
Some culprits have already been arrested and brought before
the courts.
President Mnangagwa recently encouraged all Zimbabweans to
follow due process in acquiring land, while warning invaders that they could
not succeed.
Lands, Agriculture Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement
Minister Anxious Masuka said all offer letters will now have improved security
features, and are issued through the province and districts, upon signing the
requisite acceptance and acknowledgement forms.
“Older offer letters will be replaced with new serialised
offer letters with new security features. These will be collectable from the
provinces and the districts. This will weed out old fake offer letters.
“A1 farmers received their permits from Lands Officers from
2014 onwards or from other authorities prior to 2014. To further curtail
illegal land allocation, a new permit with improved security features will also
be issued,” he said.
Minister Masuka said while every Zimbabwean had the right
to land, due process should be followed in applying for land.
“It is the responsibility of the State, not individuals, to
alienate agricultural land.
“As we follow the President’s directive to weed out
invaders, law-abiding Zimbabweans are urged to assist Government in exposing
land invaders, including their handlers and masters. Land invaders — you have
been warned,” he said.
The current policy position on land redistribution focusses
on identifying for re-allocation land from multiple farm ownership, abandoned
farms, under-used farms, derelict farms and farms found to be above the maximum
size for the ecological zone.
Applications for land are made through the district
committees and vetted by the provincial committees.
Minister Masuka said the waiting lists were in excess of
250 000 across all provinces because of the soaring demand for agricultural
land.
“Unfortunately, not every Zimbabwean wishing to get land
will be allocated land. However, one does not have to own land to undertake
farming or engage in a profitable agricultural business.
“Government has recently approved a Joint Venture Agreement
Framework such that investors can legally farm with the consent of Government.
‘‘This method allows for access to agricultural land for
production purposes while ensuring there is skills transfer to the land reform
beneficiaries,” he said.
Minister Masuka said continued reports of corruption across
all land categories were worrisome and Government did not tolerate any
unbecoming behaviour that is prejudicial to the cherished land reform
programme.
“We must collectively fight corruption. Please report any
suspected case of corruption to the nearest provincial or district lands
office, or the police or the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission. The
Minister’s office is also open to receive any such complaints or reports.
“The public is advised that no payment is required for any of the processes associated with the application, vetting and allocation of agricultural land,” he said. Herald
