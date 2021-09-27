FARMER LOSES 32 TONNES OF MAIZE IN CASH ON DELIVERY SCAM

The managing director of Bright Birsir (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Jena Maputi, has appeared in court on allegations of defrauding a farmer of near his 32 tonnes of maize valued at US$7 935 in a botched cash on delivery deal.

Bright Mugorogodi was facing fraud charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.

Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje opposed bail saying the accused person was a flight risk.

The court heard that sometime in May, Mugorogodi, knowing that he had no capacity to purchase the maize, contacted Munyaradzi Salani and misrepresented that he was able to purchase the grain and pay cash on delivery.

It is the State’s case that Salani told Mugorogodi that he had 31,74 tonnes of maize for sale at a price of US$250 per tonne.

The court heard that Mugorogodi advised Salani to deliver the maize to him and promised to make payment upon delivery.

Mugorogodi, the court further heard, instructed Salani to hire a truck to deliver the grain.

On May 25, Salani loaded 31,74 tones of maize onto a truck that was being driven by Nigel Shingirayi. On arrival at Bright Birsir (Pvt) Ltd premises in New Prospect Industrial Area, Harare, Mugorogodi told Salani to allow offloading of the maize and reassured him that cash payment was going to be made once counting of the money was over in a nearby room.

It is alleged that Mugorogodi disappeared and switched off his cellphones.

The court heard that Salani made several efforts to repossess his maize to no avail. A report was made to police leading to Mugorogodi’s arrest. Herald