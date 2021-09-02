FAKE CHIWENGA DODGES PARI BILL

A 35-year-old Harare man has appeared in court on allegations of misrepresenting to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as General Chiwenga in a bid to evade paying hospital bills.
Marlon Katiyo who is of no fixed aboard was facing fraud
charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi.
He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail ruling. The court heard that during the period
extending from August to September 1 accused visited Parirenyatwa Group of
Hospitals and Avenues Clinic to seek medical attention for his headache
problem.
It is the State’s case that the accused person
misrepresented facts to the hospital staff by supplying false information
regarding his names.
He allegedly misrepresented to the hospital officials on
several occasions that he was Marlon Katiyo, Tendai Marara, General Chiwenga
and Dominic Chiwenga to avoid detection when fraudulently acquiring medical
services.
The court heard that as a result of the misrepresentation
the accused got treatment from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and went away.
It is the State’s case that through the misrepresentation, accused intended to
avoid being detected when his payments to the hospital are due. Herald
