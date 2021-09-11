EX SCHOOL HEAD MISSING FOR 18 MONTHS

Well known former Nyashenje Primary School head near Chatsworth in Gutu James Munyaradzi (61) is missing for 18 months now and Police has no leads so far.

The Mirror gathered that Munyaradzi who was at the time teaching at Musasa Primary School in Bhasera disappeared on April 9, 2020 after packing all his belongings from a house at Farma Grid in Mpandawana where he was lodging.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa could not be reached for a comment.

Sources said Munyaradzi was last seen in the company of a man identified as Lovemore Kasira who once taught at a private college at Murambinda Growth Point in Buhera. After packing his belongings, the two left in Munyaradzi’s white FunCargo driven by Kasira because Munyaradzi was unwell.

Earlier that day, Munyaradzi who comes from Rwanyanya Village under Headman Makumbe in Gutu parted ways with his two blood brothers, Joseph and John at Mpandawana Bus Rank. He was left in the company of Kasira.

Police are keen to interview Kasira who is suspected to be staying in areas around Wedza or Rusape. A close source who spoke on condition of anonymity said Kasira phoned one of Munyaradzi’s brothers and told him that the former school head was kidnapped along Chivhu Roy Road on the same day he left Farma Grid.

Police is keen on interviewing Lovemore Kasira who was last seen with Munyaradzi at Mpandawana.

He allegedly said that Munyaradzi was kidnapped by people driving a Toyota Fortuner with a Gauteng number plate. The Fortuner parked in front of the Funny Cargo and two men and a woman came out and ordered the ailing Munyaradzi into the Fortuner goes the story.

Kasira was ordered out of the Funny Cargo and the kidnappers drove off with both cars.

What is curious however, is that despite being left unscathed Kasira has up to now not turned up at a Police station to report the kidnap. Instead Munyaradzi’s relatives have been looking for him so he could help with Police investigations.

The kidnapping incident is said to have happened near Paramount College just outside Mpandawana after the two left the Growth with the intention to go to Gweru. Ironically they were driving in the opposite direction of Gweru.

The Mirror understands that Police also went to the home of Shumirai Mbande in Nyamandi, Gutu to stablish if Shumira, a female had an information on the whereabouts of Munyaradzi.

The affable Munyaradzi was born in Gutu in 1960. He went to Makumbe Primary School and did his secondary at Dewure. He trained as a teacher at Andrew Law, now Masvingo Teachers’ College and he taught at Soti Source Primary School in Gutu. From there he taught at several other schools including Chikarudzo, Maringire and Zvavahera.

He was head at Nyashanje before he transferred to Musasa Primary School in Bhasera. He had just submitted his papers for early retirement at the time that he disappeared. Masvingo Mirror