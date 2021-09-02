EX CHITOWN TOWN CLERK LOSES APPEAL

Former Chitungwiza town clerk Godfrey Tanyanyiwa has lost a High Court appeal against conviction and a two-and-a half years sentence imposed on him seven years ago for swindling the local authority of over US$80 000.

Justice Pisiriayi Kwenda sitting with the then High Court Justice Felistus Chatukuta, however, cleared Tanyanyiwa on the charge pertaining to concealing a personal interest from a principal (Chitungwiza Municipality), in which he was ordered to pay US$300 fine or spend a month in jail.

Tanyanyiwa was in September 2013 convicted on three counts of fraud and concealing from a principal a personal interest in a transaction.

He appealed against conviction and sentence but Justice Pisirayi Kwenda upheld the conviction and sentence imposed on Tanyanyiwa. Herald