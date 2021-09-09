EMPLOYER CAUGHT ON CCTV SELLING CHIEFS FUEL COUPONS

Diesel coupons for chiefs in Mashonaland Central worth nearly $1,3 million have landed a human resources officer at the provincial Ministry of Local Government and Public Works offices in trouble.

Employer Nyakudya (47) of 305 Hillview, Shashi in Bindura, is facing two counts of unlawful entry into premises in aggravated circumstances.

Nyakudya was given away by closed circuit television (CCTV) at a service station where he was seen selling the coupons to motorists. He appeared before provincial magistrate Mr Tinashe Ndokera and was remanded in custody.

The complainant is Audiah Murambiwa (39) an administration officer at the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works provincial offices at Kuvaka House in Bindura.

Prosecuting, Mr Clement Kuwanda told the court that between May 20 and July 30 this year, Murambiwa received 115 by 20 litres Redan diesel and 225 by 20 litres CMED diesel coupons from the head office meant for traditional leaders’ support services in the province.

Murambiwa recorded the coupons in relevant books before securing them in a lockable metal cash box kept inside a metal cabinet in her office.

It is alleged that sometime in July, Nyakudya broke into Murambiwa’s office using a duplicate key and stole 28 Redan coupons and went away.

On July 27, Nyakudya allegedly went to the PUMA service station at Nzvimbo growth point and redeemed five of the coupons.

On the same day, he went to PUMA 7th Street in Harare and sold the remaining coupons.

The court heard that between May 20 and July 30 this year, Nyakudya stole 77 Redan coupons and 216 CMED coupons, which he redeemed at various service stations in Harare.

On August 2, Murambiwa discovered that her office was broken into and reported the matter to the police.

Police investigations pinned Nyakudya’s cell phone to Nzvimbo growth point during the time the offence was committed.

CCTV footage at the service station showed a man in a black cap, blue faded jeans, tan shirt, grey sandals and a black bag selling some fuel coupons. The man was later identified as Nyakudya.

He was arrested and similar clothes were recovered at his home in Bindura. The stolen coupons were valued at $1 280 800. Herald