EIGHT MAKOROKOZA FINED $40 000 EACH

EIGHT gold panners who were recently arrested while searching for gold along the Mazowe River, at Dillion farm, Shamva have been fined $40 000 each by a Bindura Magistrate.

The suspects appeared in court this week. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of eight suspects who were found mining alluvial gold along the Mazowe River, at Dillion farm, Shamva. The suspects have since appeared before Bindura Magistrate where they were sentenced to a fine of $40 000 each.

Meanwhile, police arrested 80 people across the country for engaging in illegal mining activities.

So far 48 235 arrests have been made under the operation, Chikorokoza Ngachipere/ Isitsheketsha Kasiphele and No To Machete Gangs.

In September last year, gangs armed with machetes and knobkerries resurfaced countrywide, targeting mines and individuals keeping large amounts of cash, prompting police to relaunch “Operation Chikorokoza Ngachipere” and “No to Machete-Wielding Gangs.”

This came a few months just after police had restored order in mining areas after taking on the gangs, arresting large numbers and thwarting a wave of violence.

The violence had claimed the lives of several people and left many injured.

Criminal activities by the marauding gangs of machete attackers have seen reports of murder, rape, assault, housebreaking and stock theft. Herald