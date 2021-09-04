ED WELCOMES SEVEN MDC A OFFICIALS

SEVEN senior MDC Alliance officials joined the mass exodus of opposition figures who are opting to join Zanu PF after defecting to the ruling party yesterday.
Former Zengeza Member of Parliament Simon Chidhakwa,
ex-Marondera mayor Farai Nyandoro and the MDC-A veterans association secretary
general Charles Musimukia led several others in crossing the floor to the
ruling party.
President Mnangagwa welcomed the group to Zanu PF before
the revolutionary party’s Politburo meeting in Harare yesterday.
“I welcome you as you re-join your mother party,” said
President Mnangagwa. “I know some of you were Zanu-PF, but you decided to leave
for some reasons. I am happy you are back with us and history will vindicate
you.”
President Mnangagwa said unlike their former party, which
is driven by foreign interests, Zanu PF was Zimbabwean to the core.
“Zanu PF has no foreign strings totally; we are an
indigenous party,” he said. “In summer, in winter, we remain Zimbabwean. We are
committed to serve our people. We believe that since you have left and
returned, you are now committed to the cause of the party.”
President Mnangagwa recommended that the new members enrol
for ideological training at the Chitepo School of Ideology. Cde Chidhakwa said
he has joined Zanu PF on his own volition.
“I know there are some who will be quick to say I am
joining Zanu PF in pursuit of money,” he said.
“I would like to make it clear that I am an accomplished
businessman, with companies in and out of Zimbabwe. I am not short of
resources. I also am not looking for any positions, but just to be in a party
that is clear on how it seeks to improve the lives of Zimbabweans.”
Cde Musimuki said he and many others were tired of
countless splits within the opposition party’s ranks.
“In 20 years, the MDC has split five times and we are tired
of the infighting. “In its 58 years of existence, Zanu PF has remained intact
and it provides a better home for us who love Zimbabwe,” he said.
Cde Musimuki said his conscience could not allow him to
continue fraternising with people who campaigned for sanctions against the
country. Other members who have crossed the floor are: Solomon Machingura
(former chair of Chipinge Town Council), Carlos Mudzongo (youth treasurer in
Mashonaland East), Peter Chandafira (Mashonaland West secretary for local
government), Peter Matambo (former Kadoma mayor) and former Harare deputy mayor
Emmanuel Chiroto.
Zanu PF acting national political commissar Cde Patrick
Chinamasa said he will ensure that the new members are assimilated into party
structures. Sunday Mail
0 comments:
Post a Comment