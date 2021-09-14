ED TO OPEN ZITF

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will officially open this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) slated for next week in Bulawayo.
The prime trade showcase will be held under strict Covid-19
guidelines between 21 to 24 September.
A total of 357 direct exhibitors have so far booked and
confirmed participation on 40 109 square metres of exhibition space.
Addressing a Press Conference in Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe
International Exhibition Centre this morning, ZITF Company chairman, Mr Busisa
Moyo, said 10 countries namely Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo,
Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and
Tanzania have confirmed participation.
“The 23rd of September will mark the official opening of
the show where the ZITF patron, His Excellency the President of the Republic of
Zimbabwe, E.D. Mnangagwa is expected to officiate,” said Mr Moyo.
“Public days have been reduced to one day, additionally
there are no children under 18 that will be allowed, we think that adults will
self-manage better than children and so we want avoid any mishaps with children
under the age of 18.
This year’s trade fair will be held under the theme,
“Showcasing the new normal for business and industry: realities and
opportunities”. Chronicle
