ED TO OPEN ZITF

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will officially open this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) slated for next week in Bulawayo.

The prime trade showcase will be held under strict Covid-19 guidelines between 21 to 24 September.

A total of 357 direct exhibitors have so far booked and confirmed participation on 40 109 square metres of exhibition space.

Addressing a Press Conference in Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre this morning, ZITF Company chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, said 10 countries namely Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Indonesia, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa and Tanzania have confirmed participation.

“The 23rd of September will mark the official opening of the show where the ZITF patron, His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, E.D. Mnangagwa is expected to officiate,” said Mr Moyo.

“Public days have been reduced to one day, additionally there are no children under 18 that will be allowed, we think that adults will self-manage better than children and so we want avoid any mishaps with children under the age of 18.

This year’s trade fair will be held under the theme, “Showcasing the new normal for business and industry: realities and opportunities”. Chronicle