ED IS THE BEST BOSS EVER : MTHULI NCUBE

FINANCE and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has showered praises on President Mnangagwa’s leadership, describing him as the “best boss” to ever work with and under.

Since coming into power three years ago, the New Dispensation led by President Mnangagwa has been credited for championing a comprehensive economic reform agenda under the mantra “Zimbabwe is Open for Business’.

Beginning with the short-term Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP:2018-2020) and now the National Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025, the country is reclaiming lost ground on the economic front, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projected at 7,8 percent this year – way above regional and global estimates.

As the head of the Treasury since his appointment in 2018, Prof Ncube, a former African Development Bank (AfDB) chief economist and vice president, says he enjoys working closely and under President Mnangagwa as part of a team tasked with transforming Zimbabwe’s economy.

The former Wits University and London School of Economics lecturer told The Chronicle that he was convinced President Mnangagwa has the right qualities to lead the country.

“When I joined the Government (in 2018), I was invited by the President E.D. Mnangagwa. In my view, I will say this and for me, I speak from the heart, he is the best boss I have ever worked with and worked for,” said Prof Ncube in a recent interview in Bulawayo.

“I think that it’s the leadership, he has the right qualities to lead and to lead others and I also admire the way he interacts with those that he leads.

“He (President Mnangagwa) allows you to be creative, to contribute, to debate, to push back and he will accept in a very polite style and those are very good qualities of a leader.

“It’s never a good idea to give an opinion on any boss but for me, I thoroughly enjoy working with him, he is actually the best boss, that’s in terms of subordinate principal-boss relationship.”

Riding on improved ease of doing business and enhanced fiscal and monetary support measures, the Second Republic is registering an increasing momentum in key productive sector output.

The engagement and re-engagement drive is also paying dividend in terms of economic diplomacy gains as more foreign investors are warming up to Zimbabwe’s opportunities.

With his vast knowledge on both public and private sectors, Prof Ncube said he was keen to apply his skills for the betterment of the country and urged all Zimbabweans, including those in the Diaspora, to support their country.

“In my career I have always been to the private sector and public sector, and I love that. I am able to contribute equally and now I am in Government. I love being in Government,” he said.

“So, when I take on a job or something, I bring all myself and all my skills to it and I tend to enjoy what I do because I am committed to it and nowhere else.” Chronicle