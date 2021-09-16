ED HANDS OVER FIVE NEW BUSES TO THE MILITARY

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday handed over five brand new buses to the military and police and pledged three more for each of the State security agencies by year-end. This comes as the general public is faced with a severe public transport crisis following the banning of privately-owned kombis at the start of the COVID-19-induced lockdown last year.

Government recently also promised to set up exclusive hospitals, garrison shops and shopping malls in barracks in what observers said was tantamount to pampering the security sector ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Mnangagwa handed over two buses to the Zimbabwe National Army, one for the ZNA headquarters while the Presidential Guard, Airforce of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Republic Police received one each.

He pledged to procure more buses for the security sector to address their transport needs.

He said: "Some buses are on the high seas, we should be able to have another batch in October, another batch in November and another in December."