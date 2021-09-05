ED EXTENDS TRIBUNAL TENURE

President Mnangagwa has extended by six months the tenure of the tribunal set up last year to inquire into corruption allegations against Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) commissioner Frank Muchengwa.
The tribunal is chaired by retired Justice Nicholas Ndou
and includes Permanent Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs,
Mrs Virginia Mabiza, Dr Tarisai Mutangi and Ms Tecla Mapota.
The extension is contained in a Presidential Proclamation
published in Statutory Instrument 228 of 2021.
Commissioner Muchengwa was suspended in September last year
on corruption allegations while the tribunal was sworn in in October. The
tribunal was given five months to complete its task with an option for
extension of the period.
It was tasked to investigate whether Commissioner Muchengwa
interfered with the course of justice during the conduct of his duties; to
investigate whether he interfered with investigations, received bribes and
passed on confidential information concerning matters that he was investigating
and to investigate whether or not he presided over matters that he had a conflict
of interest.
The tribunal was also asked to consider all information
submitted by the Judicial Services Commission in order to arrive at an
appropriate recommendation to the President and investigate any other matter
which the Tribunal may deem appropriate and relevant to the inquiry.
Section 237(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides
that a member of an independent commission may be removed from office only on
the ground that the member concerned has been guilty of gross misconduct.
Commissioner Muchengwa was sworn-in in July 2019 after
undergoing public interviews by Parliament’s Standing Rules and Orders
Committee.
Upon completion of its mandate, the tribunal will present
its recommendations in writing to the President.
ZACC is chaired by Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo and its
commissioners include Ms Jessie Majome, Mr John Makamure, Ms Thandiwe Mlobane,
Mr Michael Santi, Mr Kuziva Murapa, Mr Gabriel Chaibva and Ms Mabel Hungwe.
