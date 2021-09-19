ED DOLES OUT FARMS TO DOCS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is offering land to medical practitioners in private practice drawn from across the country’s 10 provinces.
Close to 372 medical practitioners under the Medical and
Dental Private Practitioners Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) are set to benefit.
MDPPZA is an inclusive national body of medical
practitioners in private practice.
The association’s president Johannes Marisa yesterday
confirmed that the president had responded to their request for land.
“We wrote a letter to His Excellency President Emmerson as
an association [MDPPZA] requesting if the government could give us land and
consider our members for import duty exemptions,” Marisa said.
“I am happy to announce that it took the president at least
five days to respond to our request and he has offered us the land.
“Members will have to choose the province where they desire
to have the land.
“It should be noted that this land is for agricultural
purposes since we indicated that as medical practitioners.”
MDPPZA secretary-general Cletos Masiya urged members to
utilise the land that they would have applied for.
“We encourage our members to bite what they can chew,”
Masiya said. We don’t want situations where members take large tracts of land
and fail to utilise it.
“We want to thank the president for this gesture and we
promise that we as MDPPZA will contribute meaningfully to the economy.”
The Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Resettlement ministry
permanent secretary John Bhasera in letters addressed to the Provincial Affairs
ministers urged provincial land officers to offer land to MDPPZA members.
“The following private health practitioners under the
Medical and Dental Private Practitioners Zimbabwe Association expressed their
keen interest in towards agriculture transformation and desire to participate
towards the Agriculture Recovery Plan,” wrote Bhasera in one of the letters
seen by StandardPeople.
“Find attached a letter from the Office of the President
for consideration when allocating the land.”
Marisa said the private medical sector was willing to
augment’s goverment’s efforts in addressing the healthcare system.
“We are ready to chip in and assist just like what we are
doing in the Covid-19 response programme,” Marisa said.
“Government embraced private players in the vaccination
roll-out and look at the results, they are amazing.
“I think we are the best in southern Africa and we are
seventh in Africa in terms of Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.”
Masiya said the coming in of private players had eased
pressure on public health institutions.
“I think we have seen an increase in the number of people
that are being vaccinated on a daily basis,” he said.
“We no longer have those long queues at vaccination points,
thanks to the involvement of private medical players.”
However, private medical players in some provinces are yet
to start vaccination and Marisa blamed that on logistical challenges. Standard
