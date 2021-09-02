DUMPED MAN HANGS SELF

A man from Mpopoma suburb allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a roof truss of his bedroom after his long- time lover dumped him.
A family spokesperson, Herbert Moyo, said the deceased
Thando Sibanda (35)’s body was discovered by a relative who had visited them.
“A relative who had visited us on Tuesday at around 8am
went into his bedroom to see him, shockingly he found him hanging from the roof
truss,” said Moyo.
Moyo went on to say the late left a suicide note on the
table in his bedroom. “He left a suicide note stating that he had to cut his
life short because his long-time lover dumped him after they had a fierce
argument over why he was delaying marrying her,” said Moyo. B Metro
