DUMPED MAN HANGS SELF

A man from Mpopoma suburb allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a roof truss of his bedroom after his long- time lover dumped him.

A family spokesperson, Herbert Moyo, said the deceased Thando Sibanda (35)’s body was discovered by a relative who had visited them.

“A relative who had visited us on Tuesday at around 8am went into his bedroom to see him, shockingly he found him hanging from the roof truss,” said Moyo.

Moyo went on to say the late left a suicide note on the table in his bedroom. “He left a suicide note stating that he had to cut his life short because his long-time lover dumped him after they had a fierce argument over why he was delaying marrying her,” said Moyo. B Metro