DRIVER LOSES TAXI DURING BEER BINGE

A taxi driver from Masvingo last week lost his Toyota Sienta car to a passenger who had hired him for a beer drinking escapade.

Masvingo acting police provincial spokesman Sergeant Lloyd Musundire confirmed the incident.

He said Shepherd Dzapasi (29) a taxi driver from Mucheke A, Masvingo fell prey to the antics of a man only identified as Ronald at Nemamwa Business Centre.

“On 15 September Dzapasi around 5pm was in Jerera when he was approached by a man only identified as Ronald and was hired to drive him to Masvingo for US$4. Dzapasi agreed and they came to Masvingo but when they arrived in town Ronald told Dzapasi that he had to take care of some business at Nemamwa. Dzapasi agreed to a US$25 deal to ferry him to the Business Centre. The two arrived at Nemamwa Business Centre around 10pm and they got into a night club and started drinking beer. After some time Ronald told Dzapasi that he was tired and wanted to rest in the car. Dzapasi gave Ronald the keys while he remained behind in the club,” he said.

Sgt Musundire said when the driver later went outside the club, he found Ronald and his car missing.

“He waited for some time hoping he would come but to no avail. Dzapasi later called Ronald and told him that he was going to report him to the police and he hung up. When he tried to call him the phone was no longer reachable.”

He said Dzapasi reported the matter at Masvingo Rural Police Station.

“We are appealing to those who might have information that might help to the recovery of the vehicle or information leading to the arrest of the accused to report to the nearest police station,” he said. Sunday News