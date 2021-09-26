DRIVER LOSES TAXI DURING BEER BINGE

Masvingo acting police provincial spokesman Sergeant Lloyd
Musundire confirmed the incident.
He said Shepherd Dzapasi (29) a taxi driver from Mucheke A,
Masvingo fell prey to the antics of a man only identified as Ronald at Nemamwa
Business Centre.
“On 15 September Dzapasi around 5pm was in Jerera when he
was approached by a man only identified as Ronald and was hired to drive him to
Masvingo for US$4. Dzapasi agreed and they came to Masvingo but when they
arrived in town Ronald told Dzapasi that he had to take care of some business
at Nemamwa. Dzapasi agreed to a US$25 deal to ferry him to the Business Centre.
The two arrived at Nemamwa Business Centre around 10pm and they got into a
night club and started drinking beer. After some time Ronald told Dzapasi that
he was tired and wanted to rest in the car. Dzapasi gave Ronald the keys while
he remained behind in the club,” he said.
Sgt Musundire said when the driver later went outside the
club, he found Ronald and his car missing.
“He waited for some time hoping he would come but to no
avail. Dzapasi later called Ronald and told him that he was going to report him
to the police and he hung up. When he tried to call him the phone was no longer
reachable.”
He said Dzapasi reported the matter at Masvingo Rural
Police Station.
“We are appealing to those who might have information that
might help to the recovery of the vehicle or information leading to the arrest
of the accused to report to the nearest police station,” he said. Sunday News
