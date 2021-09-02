DEPORTEES CONTINUE TO ESCAPE FROM QUARANTINE CENTRES

PARLIAMENTARIANS from Matabeleland South Province have raised concern over deportees that are escaping from quarantine and isolation facilities as they risk spreading the Covid-19 pandemic.
In July and August, 233 deportees escaped from the NSSA
Hotel in Beitbridge where they had been quarantined.
In an interview, Zanu-PF Beitbridge East legislator Cde
Albert Nguluvhe said there was need for tightened security at the quarantine
and isolation centres.
“As Matabeleland South Province we have a huge problem
especially in Beitbridge of deportees that escape from quarantine and isolation
centres. Beitbridge is an entry point for many people and already that puts the
people there at risk. It even becomes worse because of people that are escaping
from quarantine centres. Some of these people do this because of some rogue
elements within law enforcement agents,” he said.
“This matter has to be looked into as it exposes not only
the population of Matabeleland South only but the entire country as some of
these people who escape proceed to their respective provinces. We can’t have
people that are so risky moving around will nilly.”
Zanu-PF Beitbridge West legislator Cde Ruth Maboyi, who is
also the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, said there is
need to spruce up quarantine and isolation centres so that they could have
necessary security features such as perimeter fences and locks.
“Some of our quarantine centres don’t have perimeter fences
and doors don’t have locks. This makes it easy for people to abscond. In
addition to deploying security personnel there is also need to ensure that the
infrastructure is secure. The problem of people who abscond should be taken
seriously,” she said.
Matabeleland South provincial social welfare officer, Mr
Criswell Nyakudya said they had engaged law enforcement agents in order to
tighten security at quarantine centres. He said the cases of absconders were
concerning because even if some of the deportees would have tested negative at
the point of entry, they needed to go through the entire quarantine period and
get tested again before being released to the community as they would have been
in contact with positive deportees. He said some deportees initially test
negative but test positive later and are moved to isolation centres.- Chronicle
0 comments:
Post a Comment