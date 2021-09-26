COUPLE MURDERED IN MASVINGO

Murder cases continue to shoot in Masvingo after an elderly couple was allegedly killed by unknown assailants at their homestead in Murinye communal lands.

Mason Chibonda (79) and his wife Masiline Chibonda (73) of Mugovera Village were found by their domestic worker lying lifeless in their bedroom with severe head and facial injuries in the eaely hours of Friday.

A blood stained axe believed to have been used to murder the couple was found stuck on Masiline’s corpse by their domestic worker Peter Tsuro who was returning from a beer drink around 2am.

Masvingo provincial acting police spokesperson Sergeant Lloyd Masundire said the deceased elderly couple lived with Tsuro and his wife Brenda Kapanga who slept in a separate hut, a few metres from them.

It is alleged that when Tsuro returned from a beer drink and found the door to his employer’s bedroom house open, he checked and found them dead.

He called his wife to witness the horror scene before police arrived at around 5am and took away the corpses. The axe was still stuck on Mbuya Chibonda’s body.

The bodies were taken to Masvingo General Hospital for post-mortem with police having launched a manhunt for the suspects. Herald