COPS BEAT KOMBI DRIVER TO DEATH

A COMMUTER omnibus driver was reported to have died from injuries sustained at the hands of four police officers for evading arrest.
Luke Zuze, 28, was allegedly assaulted by four police
officers at White House along Bulawayo Road and the four were reported to have
bundled him into their vehicle being driven by Never Samatiya and took the now
deceased to Sally Mugabe Central hospital.
Zuze sustained a broken thigh bone and injuries all over
his body and died the following day.
The unidentified suspects were reported to have taken the
law into their hands while in police uniform and the driver Samatiya was said
to be their team leader who was behind the wheel.
Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi
confirmed the story appealing for information to help in investigating the
case.
“Police in Harare are appealing for information which may
assist in the investigations of a murder case in which the victim (28) died
while admitted at Sally Mugabe Hospital on September 17, 2021,” said Ass Comm
Nyathi.
“The victim who was a conductor in a Toyota Hiace vehicle
was assaulted by four suspects who posed as police officers and later ran
away,” he said.
Bereaved family spokesperson Bridget Tapera, 29, told
H-Metro that the suspects were the ones who ferried the deceased to the
hospital where they made false reports and drafted an unofficial medical
request letter.
“We have lodged a complaint against four police officers
under RRB 4894603 at Marimba police station on September 15,” said Tapera.
“No action is being taken by police although the suspects
are reporting for duty and one of them was the one who was behind the wheel
when they took the deceased to hospital.
“His name is Never and has been sending messages to us
accusing his subordinate he claimed to be Katsande of leading the assault.
“The four called themselves using fake names and they went
on to open docket outside police station gate under Sgt Ncube.
“That drafted request for medical examination signed under
Sgt Ncube is the one they used to take the now deceased to hospital.
“Vakaedza kutityisidzira vachiti mukaramba kutambira US$400
Zuze anonofira kuremand nekuti abatwa achitakura vanhu zvisiri pamutemo.
“Samatiya akatumira message achiti aidakukweretesa Katsande
wacho 400 dollars yekuti vavhare nyaya yacho ibatsire kurapisa.
“Pastation mapurisa aivepo akaramwidzana kunyora docket
achiti hanzi shift 5 inonetsa hatizive kuti shift 5 yacho yakamirasei.
“Havachada kudaira phone pavakanzwa kuti Zuze ashaya,” said
Tapera while pleading with police commissioner general to deal with the
culprits. H Metro
