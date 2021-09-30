COP SHAMED, RETURNS BRIBE

A CHITUNGWIZA policeman has been shamed for demanding a US$100 bribe before returning it to a businessman after being reported to his superiors.
Assistant Inspector Archford Gerald Muguta allegedly
demanded US$100 from a businessman Mukanya who operates bottle stores and
restaurants and he was given the money before a complaint was lodged leading to
his shaming.
H-Metro is in possession of a recorded phone call with
Muguta sweet-talking the businessman so that he does not take the issue further.
“Mukanya ko wondipisireiko iwe. Ndafonerwa manje manje
neH-Metro zvichinzi ndakatora mari ndikaidzosera,” said Muguta in a call with
Mukanya.
He told Mukanya that he had told H Metro in a phone call
that the video he appears in while taking the money was fake.
“Mari iya ndakaipihwirwa pacharge office and there was no
one taking the video ndizvo zvandamuudza.
“Ndamuudza kuti mavideo enyu amunawo ndeekubikira.
Ndamuudza kuti nyaya yacho ndeyakare,” he said.
Mukanya said he was shocked to see Muguta demanding a bribe
which he then gave him but not before lodging a complaint with the latter’s
superiors.
“It irked me that a person comes and just demands money. What
wrong did I do?
“I told his superiors and the money was returned,” said
Mukanya.
Muguta said that it was an old case and that he had
returned the money after a complaint was lodged.
“Zvakatopera. The money was returned and it is an old
issue. “Let me come there and explain all what happened,” he said.
Called later to explain more on the issue, Muguta threw a
barrage on this journalist before hanging up the phone.
Officer Commanding Chitungwiza District Chief
Superintendent Severino Muguti acknowledged that the issue had been brought to
his attention and they were making investigations.
“Once an issue is brought up, we conduct investigations and
if the officer is found wanting he is then charged,” said Chief Sup Muguti
adding that any other communication is channelled to the police public
relations department. H Metro
