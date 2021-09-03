COP ARRESTED AFTER STONING WOMAN

A police officer was dragged to court yesterday after he reportedly stoned a woman he had given a ride following a dispute after he failed to drop at her preferred bus stop.

Calm Kungisai, 29, appeared before magistrate Joseph Mundondo facing allegations of assault and motor transportation.

According to court papers, Kungisai is a member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police stationed at Mbizo Police Station. Magistrate Mundondo granted him $7000 bail and remanded him to the 15th of September.

It is reported that on 30 August 2021 at about 3pm, Kungisai was driving an Isuzu truck registration number AEM 4585 from Kwekwe to Harare.

He was reportedly clad in police uniform and the complainant Nomsa Mabwe was aboard the same vehicle seated at the back.

After the traffic lights intersection of Bishop Gaul and Samora Machel Avenue, Mabwe indicated that she wanted to drop off at a bus stop adjacent to TelOne but however Kungusai did not stop at the point only to stop at a point opposite Glow Service Station after she had banged on the vehicle.

An altercation ensued between the two prompting Kungisai to slap Mabwe several times on the face.

Kungisai also picked up a concrete stone and hit Mabwe on the top right eye thereby causing injuries and was refrained by members of the public from further assaulting Mabwe.

He was arrested by the police who had been notified by members of the public as Mabwe was referred to the hospital for treatment. H Metro